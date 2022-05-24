e9 Treatments™ Introduces New Products for Repellency & Protection of Metal Surfaces
New Pro Premium for Carbon Steel & PRO for Stainless Steel and Pure Metals
The introduction of a carbon steel surface treatment product is a game changer for many industries, but especially the oil & gas industry, where carbon steel instrumentation is common.”BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several years, customers have seen excellent results with e9’s Pro Performance metal treatment on a variety of precision instrumentation (including turbine meters, flow and Coriolis meters, valves, filters, and others) in oil & gas environments where waxes, paraffin and asphaltene buildup often disrupt operations. With this continued success, our customers repeatedly requested a similar product to treat carbon steel, a metal commonly used to manufacture components of flowlines and various instrumentation used in the Oil & Gas industry.
— Todd Mathias, President e9 Treatments, Inc.
After two years of development, e9 Treatments, Inc. is pleased to announce Pro Premium for Carbon Steel & Most Metals. Pro Premium is the only product in e9 Treatments’ product portfolio that treats carbon steel. In addition, Pro Premium is e9’s best metal treatment for challenging industrial environments--offering longer repellency protection for most metals. Surfaces treated with Pro Premium have seen 6-8 times longer time in service than untreated surfaces. Pro Premium also offers extended corrosion deterrence for non-carbon steel metals. The introduction of a carbon steel surface treatment product is a game changer for many industries, but especially the oil & gas industry, where carbon steel instrumentation is common. Pro Premium works to extend the functional life of this instrumentation and reduce maintenance and cleaning
In addition to Pro Premium, e9 Treatments’ is introducing its new PRO metal treatment which is ideal for stainless steel and pure metal surfaces in less challenging environments. PRO offers great surface repellency and basic metal protection to treated surfaces at a very affordable price per application.
“Along with paraffin and asphaltene repellency, these treatments’ repellency properties help reduce and eliminate maintenance tied to a variety of metal surfaces where organic and inorganic buildup prevention, scale and corrosion deterrence, and other preventative surface treatments are needed. Applications for e9 Treatments, Inc. products extend well beyond the oil & gas industry into other industries where anti-fouling, corrosion resistance, general protection & easy clean surface characteristics are a must,” said Sean Drees, CEO e9 Treatments, Inc.
All of e9 Treatments’ metal treatment chemistries use nanotechnology to modify the surface characteristics of the metal and lower the surface energy. Metals with low surface energy attract less buildup and deposits that do settle on the surface are easier to clean. e9 Treatments’ metal treatments are easy to apply to properly cleaned new or used equipment using a spray, wipe, dip or flush application. Treating internal and external metal equipment surfaces with e9’s metal treatments improves performance, extends the functional life of equipment and reduces maintenance.
e9 Treatments, Inc. offers metal surface treatments designed to protect assets and extend the functional life of high-value instrumentation operating in challenging environments. These ultra-thin, transparent surface treatments offer repellency and protection to treated surfaces to address fouling and buildup on equipment. e9’s metal treatments help reduce equipment maintenance and downtime, improve production efficiency and provide significant cost savings. e9 Treatments, Inc. products are afforded patent protection in the oil & gas industry under patents: 9476754, 9688926, 10059892, 10150924, 10934497, 10844299, 10822559.
