Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 700 Block Hobart Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the 700 block Hobart Place, Northwest.

At approximately 1:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, a 13 year-old juvenile male and a 14 year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged for Unarmed Carjacking.