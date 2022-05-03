Aerovek Aviation Introduces the Ride Share of Private Travel with Crypto Payments
Chartr App offers an easy, seamless solution to booking private flights directly with flight charters
Chartr gives travelers an easy way to connect with flight charters in the area and book their luxury experience seamlessly.”DURHAM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solving the gap between travelers and aircraft operators, Aerovek Aviation has unveiled private aviation’s first decentralized application, Chartr, which will make on-demand private aviation accessible to anyone, anywhere. The app is set to release in Q3 this year.
— Ryan Dietz, president and CEO of Aerovek Aviation
Similar to a ride share service that allows customers to order on-demand transportation, Chartr allows travelers to connect directly with flight charter services in their area, and schedule a private flight without the need for a middle man. This is done through Smart Contract technology built by Aerovek on the Elrond Blockchain network.
Aerovek’s native crypto token, $AERO, is used as a currency to pay for services on the platform, eliminating the need for travelers to use credit cards, cash or bank transfers. The token currently has over 40,000 holders and allows for 6-second transactions with fees kept under 1 cent in most cases. Token holders have access to all of Aerovek’s products including the Chartr app, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), and Pilots Lounge.
“Chartr is essentially the blockchain ‘Uber’ of private aviation, bringing the comfort of flying private to everyday travelers and crypto enthusiasts,” said Ryan Dietz, president and CEO of Aerovek Aviation. “Flying private isn’t just for the super-wealthy; it’s actually easier than you think and eliminates the headaches that come with commercial flights including long airport lines, flight delays and crowded planes. Chartr gives travelers an easy way to connect with flight charters in the area and book their luxury experience seamlessly.”
With custom Smart Contracts and blockchain technology, Chartr is redefining the industry by providing a seamless user experience and giving pilots innovative solutions to grow and manage their business.
Chartr equips pilots with the necessary tools to create a unique ecosystem of clients through DAO and the ability to keep all documentation, invoices and payments direct and streamlined. Pilots can quickly generate invoices and instantly collect payments, similar to other ride share applications.
Aerovek’s Pilot DAO is managed by 13 aviation professionals who act as Founding Ambassadors and Board of Directors. The Pilot Ambassador Program is comprised of 100 professional pilots who hold the ability to help shape the direction of Aerovek.
The DAO ecosystem allows any AERO token holder to have voting rights on marketing initiatives, financials, product features, and more. For the first time in the industry, pilots are put in the driver’s seat, or cockpit, of the business.
“My passion for aviation and spaceflight goes back to my early pre-teen years; I earned my pilot’s license at 17, and I still enjoy sharing my passion for flying with anyone and everyone,” said Todd Horelica, NASA International Space Station Pilot, Private Pilot and Aerovek Founding Ambassador. “Aerovek Foundation is a new innovative way to make aviation accessible to everyone. I’m honored to share my passion and lessons learned over my nearly 30-year journey as a general aviation pilot."
Learn more about Aerovek Aviation, the Chartr app of DAO at www.aerovek.io
About Aerovek Aviation
Aerovek Aviation is the first decentralized aviation service that allows users to connect directly with pilots and aviation services in their local area to charter private flights through the Chartr app. Our application is built on the blockchain and operated by our Pilot Ambassador Program, which is a group of current aviation professionals. We have a native crypto token (AERO Token) that is used as a currency to pay for services on the platform. For more information, visit www.aerovek.io and follow along on Twitter @aerofoundation and Instagram @aerovekaviation.
Ryan Dietz
Aerovek Aviation
+1 530-828-2780
ryan@aerovek.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other