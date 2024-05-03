Indie Developer Zollkron Ilustra Codeworks Unveils Text-Based Horror Game "Type Your Fate" with Playable Demo
The idea of 'Type Your Fate' emerged from a simple yet profound desire to revive the golden age of text-based adventure games, with a twist of modern technology in graphics and sound.”MURCIA, SPAIN, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zollkron Ilustra Codeworks, a solo indie game development initiative led by Moisés Frutos Plaza, is pleased to announce the release of a playable demo for its latest project, "Type Your Fate." The indie horror video game combines traditional text-based interactive fiction with modern graphics and sound, creating an immersive gameplay experience reminiscent of the classic era of adventure games.
At its core, "Type Your Fate" thrusts players into a haunting narrative where they must escape from an abandoned house inhabited by a sinister presence. The game challenges players to utilize their keyboard and wit to navigate through a series of puzzles and evade the lurking dangers. The gameplay harks back to the classic 1980s text-based adventures, such as Infocom's Zork, yet innovates with integrated illustrations and sound effects for a more engaging experience.
"Type Your Fate,” which is currently under development, has already made its mark by releasing a demo on April 8th, ahead of its participation in Steam's upcoming Next Fest event starting June 10. The demo is available on the game's Steam store page, where players can also add the game to their wishlist.
"The idea of 'Type Your Fate' emerged from a simple yet profound desire to revive the golden age of text-based adventure games, with a twist of modern technology in graphics and sound," says Zollkron Ilustra Codeworks. "I’m very excited to see participants to play like before, feel the fear like never before.”
According to Zollkron, the development process involved leveraging tools such as Pygame and Python for customization flexibility, with asset enhancement facilitated by Gimp. Sourcing materials from platforms like Pixabay.com, which offers royalty-free assets, Zollkron crafted a visually and acoustically enriched environment to support the game's eerie atmosphere. The game not only promises to deliver a gripping horror narrative, but also a nostalgic journey through the essence of interactive fiction.
For more information about "Type Your Fate," including updates on its development and access to the playable demo, visit the game’s official Steam page at https://store.steampowered.com/app/2654160/Type_Your_Fate/ and the developer's website at https://ilustracodeworks.es.
About Zollkron Ilustra Codeworks
Zollkron Ilustra Codeworks is the creative alias of Moisés Frutos Plaza, a Data Scientist based in Murcia, Spain. Since 2015, Zollkron has been developing games as a hobby, transitioning to more focused game development in October 2023. "Type Your Fate" marks his first publication on Steam, representing a significant milestone in his journey as a game developer.
