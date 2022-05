St. Albans Barracks/Motor Vehicle Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INCIDENT

CASE#: 22A2002171

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/01/22 1453 Hours

STREET: Route 2

TOWN: Grand Isle

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Grand Isle Drawbridge

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: George Lafontaine

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

INJURIES: None

PASSENGER: Megan Kilburn

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: No Damage

SUMMARY:

On May 1, 2022, at approximately 1453 hours, Vermont State Police St. Albans and Grand Isle Rescue were dispatched to a report of a passenger who had fallen off a motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved. The passenger was transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Corporal Eric Patno

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993