Congratulatory address of the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday

TAJIKISTAN, May 1 - Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate all of you and our compatriots living abroad on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

I wish every family in the country, first of all, health, happiness, a prosperous life, and our beloved Tajikistan - peace, stability, tranquility, and further improvement.

I want to note with satisfaction that the glorious people of Tajikistan during the holy month of Ramadan, along with the fulfilment of all religious duties, worked conscientiously for the prosperity of the Motherland and the well-being of every family in the country, and also adhered to the good tradition of our nation supporting orphans, the disabled, low-income families, the sick and those left without caregivers.

Indeed, the wisdom and prosperity of the month of Ramadan and the holy holiday of Fitr are the educational means of a pious, benevolent, caring person striving for good deeds.

This year we are celebrating the traditional Muslim holiday - Holy Fitr at a time when the modern world is in a state of great crisis and tensions, and human community is going through one of the most difficult periods in its history.

At present, the situation on the planet has become more complicated than ever with political and military conflicts, economic and financial sanctions, which stem from efforts on redivision of the world.

This chaotic situation has led to a severe economic and financial crisis that has made life difficult for people in many regions and countries of the world.

In addition, global challenges - climate change and its consequences - droughts, lack of water and natural disasters, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have led to food shortages and rising prices for all goods and services.

In such conditions, we should be grateful for the independence and freedom of our Motherland, appreciate the greatest benefits that we have achieved as a result of enormous work - peace, tranquility, political stability and national unity, and guard them like the apple of our eye.

In order to prevent the negative impact of the current situation and the mentioned factors on the life of our people and ensure the sustainable development of all spheres of the national economy, we must work harder than ever to ensure the efficient and rational use of the richest natural resources of our country - land and water, produce more foodstuffs.

We must also put our national and state interests above all other interests and direct all our efforts towards the prosperity of our paradise-like Tajikistan and the progress of our independent state.

The sacred religion of Islam, full of moral precepts and ideas, guides every Muslim to good deeds.

Gratitude for the benefits of independence and freedom, peace and stability is also one of the good virtues, especially in today's difficult and dangerous conditions.

The Almighty Allah says in Surah “Ibrahim”, the seventh verse of the Holy Qur'an: “And remember when your Lord proclaimed: “If you are grateful, I will certainly give you more. But if you are ungrateful, surely My punishment is severe.”

In this regard, I want to remind you that thanksgiving is expressed not only in words, but also in reasonable behavior, patriotic aspirations and constructive, creative intentions, initiatives of each of us.

In this sense, one of the hadiths of the Prophet of Islam says that love for the Motherland is the cornerstone of faith.

Therefore, every person who realizes this with honor and dignity, to whom the future of the Motherland, state and nation is dear, including educators, all other representatives of the intelligentsia, activists, parents, civil servants, as well as religious figures, needs to educate adolescents and youth of the country, that is, the generation behind which is the future of the country, in the spirit of patriotism, respect and protection of national values, and which is very important, honor independence and freedom, history, language and national culture.

I emphasize once again that the main goal of the Government of the country is to upbring a well-educated generation loyal to its Motherland, people and state, literate, creative, humane and hardworking.

In the future, only well-educated and courteous individuals, highly qualified specialists, inventors and innovators will be able to become the real masters of their country and contribute to the development of the state.

I want to remind you that in the turbulent conditions of the modern world, our society, especially young people, must always be vigilant, not give in to unhealthy and extremist ideas, strive to protect national values with a high sense of national self-consciousness and devotion to the Motherland.

We must explain to teenagers and youth that in the future our Motherland will not be developed by anyone except them, that is, the sons and daughters of the period of independence.

We are also obliged to educate teenagers and young people on the basis of national morality and, above all, respect for parents and adults.

Dear compatriots!

On the eve and on the day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, doing good deeds, such as material and spiritual support for orphans and the disabled, the poor, the needy and the elderly, is one of the things that has become a good tradition in our society.

According to Islamic teachings, giving alms opens the door to goodness and increases the blessings of life.

In verse 60 of Surah “At-Tauba” of the Holy Qur’an, it is said that alms are intended primarily for the poor and the needy.

At the same time, I would like to recall one issue, namely, that on this sacred day, one should not forget about thrift and economy, given the difficulties and challenges that have arisen around the world, not show off and not allow waste, but support orphans and the disabled, the needy and the poor.

In an extremely difficult year in the history of mankind, when providing the population of many countries with food has become a serious problem, our dear compatriots should reasonably and responsibly treat the issue of economy and frugality on the day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday and other days.

Along with the fulfillment of religious duties, we must support each other, be kind and caring to each other, make our Motherland more prosperous and beautiful, and create favorable conditions for our people’s decent life.

I am sure that our dear compatriots will continue to take an active part in the implementation of creative initiatives and make a valuable contribution to the prosperity of our beloved Motherland.

I sincerely congratulate once again all the noble people of the country and our compatriots abroad on the occasion of the sacred Eid al-Fitr holiday and wish every inhabitant of Tajikistan good health, abundance and well-being in their homes.

Happy Eid al-Fitr, dear compatriots!