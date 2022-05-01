Damon Merry creates new "Luxury Property Partnership "with a true focus on educating and training estate agents in UK

new company Luxury Property Partnership Perfect location for the Henley Royal Regatta

Damion Merry stated “estate agents in the UK are not true professionals as they are in the USA. The standards in the UK are simply not good enough"

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damion Merry starts his new brand with the launch of one of the best investments on the river thames based in Henley -on-Thames, Oxfordshire UK ( 30 miles outside London)

Longlands estate was sold (subject to exchange) seven months ago for £5,200,000 (Agreed by a UK celebrity-and was requested at that time to be taken off the market - but failed to exchange.



This fabulous icon investment, probably the best lock up and go family home on the Thames, including a 15th century two bed cottage in the middle of Henley with secure parking for ten cars (plus), is now back on the market. This time it’s even a better deal -Starting with offers over £4,000,000. ($5,000,000) This immaculate historic Grade II Georgian house must be the most secure and finest property investment I have ever had the pleasure to present.



You’re not just buying two properties and the finest location you’re buying a way of life.

Longlands house is considered to be the most desirable home in Henley-on-Thames. Generously distributed over 4500 sq ft, this remarkable five-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian home also benefits from an additional 1200 sq ft two-bedroom self-contained cottage, a stunning roof terrace overlooking the River Thames and an impressive driveway that could comfortably accommodate ten vehicles.

Accommodation Summary:

Built in 1786 the quintessentially Georgian masterpiece mansion maintains features of its period, such as cornice surrounding the high ceilings, focal point fireplaces, symmetrical sliding sash windows and window shutters. The basement, now purposed as a media room/wine bar, has a secret tunnel to the east chapel of St Mary’s Church. Beyond the secure gated entrance to the side of the property and the exquisite medieval brick and flint high walls is the two-bedroom guest cottage dating back to the 15th century, although now consisting of contemporary décor it still retains its original beams and ingle nook fireplace with seven bread ovens.

Each of the five/six bedrooms of the main house have fantastic views overlooking either the private courtyard or Hart Street. Being situated just 120 yards from the River Thames, the incredible roof top terrace provides perfect viewing of the boats passing daily, some whilst following the yearly Royal Regatta Course.



It is certain that no expense spared in renovating this period property; its beauty, charm and location make Longlands House one of the finest homes in the The location of the property has much to recommend, located in central Henley-on-Thames with access to all that would be required such as restaurants, bars, and cafes; Waitrose is within a short walk along with many other shops.



In Hart Street alone there are four designer cafes, three wine bars, two taverns, six restaurants ranging from French, Spanish, Italian. Next door in the new Relaise Hotel (Red Lion Hotel) has just had a multi- million-pound makeover and now includes Antone Mossiman signature restaurant. All this, in just a two-minute walk.



Henley has so much more ... there are dozens of clubs all within a few minutes’ walk, including the famous Leander Club, Stewart’s Club, Phyllis Court Club, Henley Rowing Club the list goes on and on ... but Henley also has a 200-year-old theatre (the Kenton Theatre) and a new cinema and has some of the best schools in the country ...literally walking distance.



Henley hosts dozens of festivals throughout the year including Royal regatta - Henley Arts and Music Festival, Trad Boat Festival, Rewind Festival, literary and food festivals, and many more.

It punches way above its weight as a small market town and Longlands is smack in the middle of all of this. The possibility to see all of this from the roof garden; imagine at night with the fireworks and a glass of wine relaxing taking it all in what more could anyone want to entertain - if you don’t want to go out!



For those that enjoy exploring on foot, the property is surrounded with miles of walking trails. Some of the most prestigious schools providing the highest quality of education are within walking distance and there are great links with Reading, Maidenhead and into London. This location is truly phenomenal.



Longlands was the head office for Brakspears founded in 1756 and was until 1998 still in the Brakspears ownership family until the current owner bought it off them 25 years ago to convert back to its original Georgian house status.



The house was named after Bishop Longland who lived there- and many articles have been published about the history and connecting to royalty but John Longland being Henry VIIIs confessor - but he outlived Henry VIII but leaves a legacy in Hart Street in the prime spot overlooking the river



Longlands with its 4,800 square feet is the largest Georgian property in the idyllic Oxfordshire market town that has not been converted into flats or offices. Truly a one off - filled with history and returned it to its former glory as a home.’ Georgian paneling, the original wooden staircase, high corniced ceilings and sash and shuttered windows are once again in prime condition, and a fine 1786 rococo fireplace was unearthed along the way and made good. It’s truly a lovely family home with guest cottage and the top floor of the house has separate facilities for staff another useful option



Henley is also known as the 2nd most expensive market town in England according to recent Halifax surveys and reports so a very sound investment - if you want town living this is for you.

