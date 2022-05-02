YouAppi’s Gaming Solution Continues its Rapid Growth in 2022
The Global Marketing platform has seen a particular lift in gaming revenue in the APAC regionSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi, a leading global marketing platform for the world’s largest mobile brands, continued its run of strong growth in the gaming category. The platform, which was recently named #7 on AppsFlyer’s Top 10 Remarketing Companies in Gaming, tripled its gaming revenue in 2021 continuing a surge that began during the pandemic.
This continued growth trend in gaming was particularly evident in the APAC region. As a result, YouAppi has increased its efforts to invest in the gaming category in APAC by striking partnerships and advancing strategic initiatives in the space.
In March YouAppi announced a strategic alliance with WeMade, the South Korean video game developer based in Seoul for Effective Marketing of Gaming on the Blockchain.
“It is an honor to be in partnership with WeMade,” said Moshe Vaknin, CEO and Founder of YouAppi. “We believe this partnership will create a competitive advantage for both companies as our partnership enables YouAppi to focus on bringing high value user retargeting to WeMade’s powerful game titles. This will bolster our participation in the fast-growing blockchain gaming business in Korea by aligning with a leading player in the gaming industry and supporting them to achieve greater global success.”
The partnership with WeMade allows the developer to actively utilize YouAppi’s mobile game marketing solution. It also further cements YouApp’s broader commitment to the gaming category by bringing its mobile expertise to blockchain games.
WeMade CEO, Jang Hyun-guk said, “We expect that the brand value of WEMIX will further improve through this strategic partnership with the global marketing company, YouAppi.”
YouAppi has also moved to increase its presence in the APAC region. In May it plans to open a new regional office in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. YouAppi also recently announced the promotion of Takuya Miura to General Manager of YouAppi Japan.
“Mobile gaming continues to surge in Japan with 7.3 percent year-over-year growth from Q2 ” adds Vaknin, “Japanese app publishers continue to maintain a presence at the top of the charts with billions of dollars in mobile user spending. With nearly half of our global campaigns coming out of the APAC region, this holds true to the trend we are seeing internally with the growth in the region.”
YouAppi provides optimized mobile retargeting campaigns through machine learning and proprietary algorithms that incorporate advanced big data and artificial intelligence technologies. With continued growth in the category showing no signs of slowing , the company remains hyper-focused on bringing high value growth and engagement with ROI to the gaming space with an emphasis on retargeting.
ABOUT YOUAPPI
YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. From programmatic user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC, and the US. YouAppi is ranked a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2021 index, 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, and #94 on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 Innovative & Growing Tech Companies. To learn more, visit www.youappi.com.
