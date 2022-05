RE: Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

CORRECTION

Bail is $1,000

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A3002630

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/01/2022 0821 hours

LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Cadieux

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers received a 911 call about a domestic dispute at an address in Orange, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all involved parties. It was determined that Cadieux had physically assaulted the victim. Cadieux was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Cadieux was later transported to the Northwest Correctional Facility and issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 05/02/2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/02/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,00

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Lambert

Vermont State Police- Middlesex

1080 US Route 2 Middlesex, VT

(802)229-9191