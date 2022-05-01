Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, April 29, 2022, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a sharp object and cut the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, 42 year-old Kevin Tolson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.