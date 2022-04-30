Farewell Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, brother of Robert Kool Bell/Kool & the Gang
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bell family sadly announces the passing of Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, youngest brother of Robert “Kool” Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang. He was known to many in the music industry as Rocky, who died of Stage-4 lung cancer and congestive heart disease. He was 62.
Wahid (Rocky) was an incredible lighting director for several major recording artists and worked concerts with hit-makers such as Kool & the Gang, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills, Maze featuring Frankie Beverley, and Anita Baker.
A teenage Rory/ (Rocky) Wahid can be heard with his big brother Kool on the album track “Heaven At Once” from Kool & the Gang’s multi-platinum LP, “Wild & Peaceful,” released in 1973. The two have a soulful conversation about why it’s essential to have peace, unity, and love in this world. “We need peace….we need unity….because you know we are so blind, we cannot see.”
Funeral and burial services will be private.
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com, 201-224-6570
Angelo Ellerbee
Wahid (Rocky) was an incredible lighting director for several major recording artists and worked concerts with hit-makers such as Kool & the Gang, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills, Maze featuring Frankie Beverley, and Anita Baker.
A teenage Rory/ (Rocky) Wahid can be heard with his big brother Kool on the album track “Heaven At Once” from Kool & the Gang’s multi-platinum LP, “Wild & Peaceful,” released in 1973. The two have a soulful conversation about why it’s essential to have peace, unity, and love in this world. “We need peace….we need unity….because you know we are so blind, we cannot see.”
Funeral and burial services will be private.
For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com, 201-224-6570
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
"Heaven At Once" featuring Robert Kool Bell and Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, 1973