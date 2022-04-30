Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,989 in the last 365 days.

Farewell Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, brother of Robert Kool Bell/Kool & the Gang

Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell

MONTCLAIR, NJ, USA, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bell family sadly announces the passing of Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, youngest brother of Robert “Kool” Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang. He was known to many in the music industry as Rocky, who died of Stage-4 lung cancer and congestive heart disease. He was 62.

Wahid (Rocky) was an incredible lighting director for several major recording artists and worked concerts with hit-makers such as Kool & the Gang, Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Stephanie Mills, Maze featuring Frankie Beverley, and Anita Baker.

A teenage Rory/ (Rocky) Wahid can be heard with his big brother Kool on the album track “Heaven At Once” from Kool & the Gang’s multi-platinum LP, “Wild & Peaceful,” released in 1973. The two have a soulful conversation about why it’s essential to have peace, unity, and love in this world. “We need peace….we need unity….because you know we are so blind, we cannot see.”

Funeral and burial services will be private.

For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com, 201-224-6570

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

"Heaven At Once" featuring Robert Kool Bell and Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, 1973

You just read:

Farewell Rory Wahid Bayyan Bell, brother of Robert Kool Bell/Kool & the Gang

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.