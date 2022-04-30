Echelon Wealth Partners Makes Top 50 Best Workplaces List

Announcement

Echelon Wealth Partners is proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of Canada's Top 50 Best Workplaces for 2022

Our vision is to lead the market through exceptional stakeholder experiences which include our clients and our employees, with a culture of partnership and independence that allows everyone to succeed” — Dominic Chow, Chief Strategy Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Wealth Partners is incredibly proud to be recognized as one of this year’s Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada, ranked at #47 of 50 for its size category (100-999 employees). Echelon continually seeks to be a Destination for Top Talent, with its People Strategy being core to who they are and what they do. Echelon is committed to raising the bar when it comes to taking care of its employees, adopting a people-first approach, as well as placing emphasis on how things get done (not only what gets done), recognizing that culture is a key differentiator in the marketplace that helps the firm to deliver the best stakeholder experiences amongst its competitors.Since 2017 Echelon has achieved a Great Place to WorkInstitute certification as measured by the results of its annual employee engagement survey, and further improved upon its results by making the lists for Best Workplaces in Financial Services™ for 2019-2021, Best Workplaces™ in Ontario in 2021, and Best Workplaces™ for Mental Health and Inclusion in 2021. This Top 50 in Canada recognition is the latest important milestone in the firm's People Strategy journey.The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to WorkInstitute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization’s culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year’s list captured the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. is a leading independent Wealth Management and Capital Markets firm based in Toronto, Ontario, with over $7 Billion of assets under administration through 60 advisor teams , and over $20 Billion in capital raised in the past 6 years, serving clients across Canada from offices in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, London, Oakville, Ottawa, and Montreal.

