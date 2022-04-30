Stem Tronics Launches a New App-Based Study
https://www.stem-tronics.com/”FUKUOKA, SAWARA WARD, JAPAN, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the initiation of an app-based research study. The study's goal is to answer unresolved concerns about atrial fibrillation (AF) burden and its impact on patient outcomes, quality of life, and healthcare utilization through data taken from implantable cardiac monitors (ICMs).
The study will be conducted remotely using the new Stem Tronics Discovery App™ in collaboration with numerous sites that will enroll around 2000 patients in total. Patients with a history of AF, among other criteria, will be eligible to participate in the study. To deliver comprehensive, relevant insights, the study will combine device data and patient-reported data collected from regular patient surveys with electronic health record information about medications and past cardiac surgeries. Aggregated study data will be used to improve AF management in the future using a machine learning technique.
"There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to managing atrial fibrillation, and the researchers hope that the study will provide the tools to help tailor AF care based on a patient's unique health profile and physiology. This study will use the power of digital health to produce ground-breaking discoveries on how to better manage atrial fibrillation for all of our patients”, said Saito Kira, Chief of Research Department at Stem Tronics.
Given advanced technology's commitment to privacy and a user-friendly experience, Stem Tronics built the app using a specially designed framework. To simplify and tailor patient enrollment, data collecting, and communication processes, the app design relied on insights from more than 100 hours of patient interviews. Researchers will be able to conduct other future major integrated Stem Tronics studies remotely, with reduced site implementation effort, due to the app's extensive capability.
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
