ULTIMATE WOMEN OF WRESTLING is thrilled to announce that their debut event UWW #1 May 21st, at SAHARA Las Vegas

Ultimate Women Of Wrestling to Debut in Las Vegas Saturday May 22, 2022

Fans will understand why the name of the promotion is Ultimate Women Of Wrestling when they experience this history making event at Sahara Las Vegas” — Jenni Santana

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ULTIMATE WOMEN OF WRESTLING is thrilled to announce that their debut event UWW #1 will be Saturday May 21, 2022, in the SAHARA Theatre located inside SAHARA Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ultimate Women of Wrestling (UWW) is an all-female Pro Wrestling Organization located in the fight capital of the world that is going to appeal to everyone. UWW is unique in so many ways, from our all-female staff, including the General Manager Jenni Santana, who is a two-time Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, as well as the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame member Tito Santana. The Director of Talent is the Internationally known, 18-year veteran of the ring, Ivelisse Velez. The location of this history making event is the SAHARA Theatre inside SAHARA Las Vegas.

UWW will feature top tier talent of all ethnicities, sizes, ages, and experience. The UWW roster is the most diverse you will find. Many of the athletes have been seen on WWE, AEW, NWA, Impact, the roster is filled with veterans, upcoming talent, local talent, women from across the country, and around the world. One thing they all have in common is that they are top pro athletes. High Caliber competition, Code of Honor and Passion in the ring will be the driving force of the action. All of these women are going to be celebrated and embraced.

UWW looks at the beauty and the strength of women, it is women learning from women; women celebrating women. As the UWW slogan says, it’s “Sugar and Nice, with Violence and Spice”. Fans will see the entire spectrum from sweet angels to devilish women even they may want to slap. These larger than life personalities will ensure a super entertaining evening from start to finish. Fans will not be disappointed, and will understand why the name of the promotion is Ultimate Women Of Wrestling when they experience this history making event on the Las Vegas Strip at SAHARA Las Vegas on Saturday, May 21, at 8 p.m. To learn more visit: saharalasvegas.com .

