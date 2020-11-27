SWE Fury RiNGSiDE Brings Wrestling Fans into the Action on Android and iOS

SWE Fury Wrestling iOS and Google app

DALLAS, TEXAS, 75230, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbelos Interactive and SWE Fury are proud to announce the launch of SWE Fury RiNGSiDE, an app that will bring fans inside the wrestling action of the SWE.

This app, available now for download on most Android and iOS devices, will connect wrestling fans with wrestler bios, taping schedules, photos, and the SWE Fury merch store, with more features coming soon!

Based in Texas, SWE Fury is bringing back the rough and tumble style made famous during the years of World Class Wrestling, Southwest Championship Wrestling, and the Texas-tough Amarillo territory of years past. SWE Fury is where rules and winning matter. Fans can count on seeing Professional Wrestling presented in a way they will be thrilled to watch and proud to follow. Visit www.swefury.com for all the latest updates.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tom Lance and the SWE Fury team to bring fans this digital experience and we are excited about our additional interactive products to be announced soon!” said Arbelos Interactive founder, David Horachek.

Founded in 2012, Arbelos Interactive designs and develops interactive software for mobile, console games, and entertainment products. For more information, visit www.arbelosinteractive.com.

Southwest Wrestling Entertainment LLC is a multimedia company formed by 4 partners in 2019. Taking a page from the past, SWE Fury TV is definitely the wrestling product of the future. For more information, visit www.swefury.com

