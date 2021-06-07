IRVING CONVENTION CENTER TO HOST SWE FURY TV'S HUGE “NORTH TEXAS FURY FEST” PRO WRESTLING EXTRAVAGANZA

SWE Fury is thrilled to announce their partnership with VISIT IRVING to present “NORTH TEXAS FURY FEST,” Pro Wrestling Extravaganza

IRVING, TEXAS, USA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWE FURY TV will present “NORTH TEXAS FURY FEST” on Saturday June 19, 2021 at the stunning Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Irving , Texas. The "North Texas Fury Fest" is a huge all day Pro Wrestling festival type event.

This exciting event will include a KIDS PRO WRESTLING CAMP, an adult PRO WRESTLING CAMP/ TRYOUT, plus a huge MEET & GREET featuring some of Pro Wrestling’s biggest superstars such as WWE Hall of Fame members Teddy Long, Kevin Nash, and Bushwhacker Luke, as well as Enzo, Big Caz XL, Melina, Lacey Von Erich plus many others.

There will be a NATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING, and a LIVE WORLDWIDE PAY PER VIEW available on VIVALIVE TV. To learn more about the PPV visit: https://www.vivalivetv.com/channel/swe-fury-tv-ppv

Founder of SWE Fury, Tom Lance, had this to say, "I am excited to begin this relationship with the Irving Convention Center. They are a pleasure to work with, as they go above and beyond to help make your experience a success.”

ABOUT SWE FURY TV

SWE Fury is a weekly Pro Wrestling Program available in millions of households all over the country. New episodes air weekly on CW33-DFW (10:00PM on Saturdays beginning June 12, 2021) CW21-Baton Rouge, NBC11 and CW in Lubbock, CW12-Kentucky, ABC-7 Tyler, ABC-9 Lufkin, 24 major markets on The Action Channel, SWE FURY YouTube Channel, and coming soon to VIVALive TV.

For more information on SWE Fury Pro Wrestling Program, please visit https://swefury.com/

ABOUT THE IRVING CONVENTION CENTER

Located in the heart of the central business hub of Irving, Texas, the stunning Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas is a premier meeting destination in North Texas and the surrounding Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan region.

Boasting 275,000 square feet of LEED Silver certified event space, the Irving Convention Center provides an impressive and spacious venue perfect for a wide range of gatherings, from large-scale corporate and nonprofit conferences to weddings and celebrations, or intimate board meetings, parties, sporting events, and expos.

www.irvingconventioncenter.com