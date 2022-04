BISMARCK, N.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are now open to traffic from Belfield to Dickinson. This portion of I-94 was previously closed due to down powerlines.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

