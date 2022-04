BISMARCK, N.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 94 are temporarily closed from Belfield to Dickinson due to down powerlines.

There is a signed detour in place. The detour includes traveling on U.S. Highway 85, North Dakota Highway 200, and ND 22.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov

C O N T A C T:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444