Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs and Leaving Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000229

TROOPER: Pat Tingle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/29/22 at 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 in Mt. Holly

VIOLATION: DUI drugs / Leaving the scene of an accident.

ACCUSED: Courtney Griffin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/29/22 at approximately 1700 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that went off the road near Route 103 and Airport Road in Clarendon, VT. Troopers responded but did not locate the vehicle. At approximately 1800 hours, VSP Dispatch received a report of a broken down vehicle on Route 103 in Mt. Holly that matched the description of the vehicle that went off the road in Clarendon. Troopers responded to the area and investigation revealed that Courtney Griffin was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Griffin was transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on a criminal citation to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/22 @ 1000

COURT: Rutland

MUGSHOT: Attached

Trooper Patrick Tingle

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place,

Rutland, VT, 05701

802-773-9101