Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs and Leaving Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000229
TROOPER: Pat Tingle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/29/22 at 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 in Mt. Holly
VIOLATION: DUI drugs / Leaving the scene of an accident.
ACCUSED: Courtney Griffin
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/29/22 at approximately 1700 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that went off the road near Route 103 and Airport Road in Clarendon, VT. Troopers responded but did not locate the vehicle. At approximately 1800 hours, VSP Dispatch received a report of a broken down vehicle on Route 103 in Mt. Holly that matched the description of the vehicle that went off the road in Clarendon. Troopers responded to the area and investigation revealed that Courtney Griffin was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Griffin was transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on a criminal citation to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/22 @ 1000
COURT: Rutland
MUGSHOT: Attached
