Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,525 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs and Leaving Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4000229

TROOPER: Pat Tingle                              

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/29/22 at 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 in Mt. Holly

VIOLATION: DUI drugs / Leaving the scene of an accident.

 

ACCUSED:  Courtney Griffin

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/29/22 at approximately 1700 hours, Vermont State Police Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that went off the road near Route 103 and Airport Road in Clarendon, VT. Troopers responded but did not locate the vehicle. At approximately 1800 hours, VSP Dispatch received a report of a broken down vehicle on Route 103 in Mt. Holly that matched the description of the vehicle that went off the road in Clarendon. Troopers responded to the area and investigation revealed that Courtney Griffin was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol. Griffin was transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on a criminal citation to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/11/22   @ 1000

COURT: Rutland

MUGSHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Patrick Tingle

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place,

Rutland, VT, 05701

802-773-9101

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI Drugs and Leaving Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.