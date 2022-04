Royalton Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash & DUI Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001687

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2022 @ 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 110/ Belknap Brook Rd, VT

VIOLATIONS: Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol

ACCUSED: Max Quayle

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/29/2022, VSP responded to a single motor vehicle crash along VT Route 110 by Belknap Brook Rd in Tunbridge. Subsequent investigation resulted in the operator, Max Quayle, being arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed for DUI and was later released on citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2022 @ 0800hrs

COURT: Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes