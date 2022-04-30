Submit Release
National Garlic Festival in Fresno Offering Free Admission to All Healthcare Workers & First Responders

In appreciation, the National Garlic Festival is offering free admission for healthcare workers and first responders at the Fresno Fairgrounds May 13-15.

FRESNO, CA, USA, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a show of appreciation, the National Garlic Festival is offering free admission for healthcare workers and first responders to the event held at the Fresno Fairgrounds May 13-15 for its inaugural kickoff. The event, which is hosted by Fresno-based company, National Food Festivals, will include FREE garlic ice cream along with hundreds of garlic-inspired foods for purchase, nightly fireworks, and many family-friendly activities like a car show and carnival midway.

“The past two years haven’t been easy for anyone, especially Healthcare workers and First Responders” said CEO, Peter DeYoung. “We want to be able to repay them in some way for all of the hard work they have put into their communities and recognize the sacrifices they have made in order to make events like this possible again. We wouldn’t have been able to make this happen without them.”

Healthcare workers and first responders will need to show work ID at the gate for free admission. Additional tickets an information are available at https://www.nationalgarlicfestival.com/

Peter DeYoung
National Food Festivals Inc.
+1 559-994-9292
email us here
The National Garlic Festival in Fresno

National Garlic Festival in Fresno Offering Free Admission to All Healthcare Workers & First Responders

