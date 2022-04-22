Submit Release
National Garlic Festival Announces Inaugural Event

The inaugural National Garlic Festival will be held in Fresno, California at The Fresno Fairgrounds May 13-15, 2022.

FRESNO, CA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday, April 22, 2022

MEDIA ALERT

National Food Festivals, Inc. is pleased to announce their inaugural National Garlic Festival will be held in Fresno, California at The Fresno Fairgrounds May 13-15, 2022. Featuring celebrity chef food demonstrations, specialty food vendors, live music, carnival rides, a car show, nightly fireworks, and a free bulb of Garlic for all attendees, event planners expect more than 100,000 in attendance over the three days.

“This event was originally planned to launch in 2019, but due to COVID-19 has been delayed until now,” says event organizer Peter DeYoung. “We are experiencing a lot of excitement about this event from sponsors, community leaders and ticket holders.” DeYoung not only wants to create a fun, family event but also aims to educate the community that Fresno County is the leading garlic growing county in the Country. Nearly 80% of the garlic grown in the Nation comes from Fresno County, and in 2020, Fresno County farmers harvested 178,000 tons of garlic from over 24,000 acres of land.

As a special tribute, all first responders and healthcare workers will be admitted free with proper work issued identification. “It just seemed like the right thing to do given what’s happened in our communities during the last two years of the pandemic,” says DeYoung.

General adult admission tickets are $15 and available now at www.nationalgarlicfestival.com.

Peter DeYoung
National Food Festivals Inc.
+1 559-994-9292
peter@nationalfoodfestivals.com
