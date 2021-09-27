FREE NORTH HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC AND TESTING SEPTEMBER 29
The Slavic-American Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Community COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Clinic, no appointment neededNORTH HIGHLANDS, CA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Still need a COVID-19 vaccine? The Slavic-American Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in partnership Gateway Community Charters, Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond and Curative. Free COVID-19 testing will be also available. No appointment is required, walk-ins are welcomed! The clinic will be held at the Community Outreach Academy Middle School located at 3800 Bolivar Ave in North Highlands from 3:00pm – 7:00pm. This clinic brings COVID-19 vaccines and testing closer to home for those living in or near the North Highlands community.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and will be available for anyone over 12 regardless of insurance or immigration status and anyone under the age of 18 wanting to get vaccinated will need a parent or guardian present or a permission slip. The event will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Participants can walk-in or schedule an appointment online using the following links. For vaccine appointments, visit cur.tv/coa. For testing appointments, visit cur.tv/coatest
The best tool for stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Sacramento County is through vaccinations. By getting vaccinated, residents help stop the spread of this deadly disease to family, friends, coworkers, and essential workers who continue to work hard to keep our community safe and open. The risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death becomes increasingly less and helps keep our hospitals from reaching capacity when vaccinated against COVID-19. With the rising spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19 community-wide protection from the disease is important now more than ever.
For more information, please contact Sergey Terebkov at 916-207-2295.
