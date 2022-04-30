FundHER World Capital Looking to Invest up to $1 Million in Women-Owned and Women-Led Companies

FundHER World Capital is revolutionizing funding for women-owned and women-led businesses with investments.

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FundHER World Capital founder Rose Vitale is a firm believer in putting women in the position of wealth. As a passionate advocate for investing in women business owners, she says, “This is the moment when capital ceases to be transactional and starts to become transformative.”

Vitale adds, “Women-owned businesses currently receive around two percent of venture capital funding. Our goal is to create impact for women by offering investment opportunities that allow them to drive their businesses forward.”

As a managing member of the DRA Family Office, Vitale is looking forward to working with women-owned and women-led businesses that have previously been overlooked for funding.

“Women-owned and women-led businesses currently receive a negligible amount of available funding,” Vitale says. “There are so many exciting opportunities out there right now for investors. We’re ready to give women the support and backing they need to grow their businesses.”

“I firmly believe that when you empower women for wealth, you can change lives for impact,” says Vitale. “Our mission at FundHER World Capital is to change lives through investments that positively impact women and allow them to grow their businesses and improve their communities.”

FundHER World Capital is currently looking to invest in women-owned and women-led companies in the retail, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and education industries. Interested companies must be post-revenue and have a clear exit strategy. The firm is seeking an equity-based position. Investments are available from $100,000 to $1 million per company.

Qualifying businesses are encouraged to apply for funding at drafamilyoffice.com. Please include information about your business and investment needs when completing your application.