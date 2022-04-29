Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,529 in the last 365 days.

Overnight Bridge Work to Close I-65 in Robertson Co.

Nashville – Interstate 65 will be closed at SR 25 in both directions Sunday, May 1, for partial demolition of the SR 25 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across SR25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling on I-65 in either direction will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross SR 25, and onto the 65 on-ramps to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

Drivers traveling on SR 25 cannot cross the interstate overpass toward Gallatin or Cross Plains. They must use the Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back on SR 25. The overpass will be reopened to two lanes by the Monday morning commute.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from SR 25 to near SR 109 (MM 108- 120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time to navigate the detour. Please Work with Us – Slow Down and Move Over while traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Overnight Bridge Work to Close I-65 in Robertson Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.