Overnight Bridge Work to Close I-65 in Robertson Co.

Nashville – Interstate 65 will be closed at SR 25 in both directions Sunday, May 1, for partial demolition of the SR 25 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 112 across SR25 to keep traffic moving.

Drivers traveling on I-65 in either direction will be forced onto the Exit 112 off-ramp, cross SR 25, and onto the 65 on-ramps to continue onto the interstate. No left turns will be permitted at the top of each off-ramp.

Drivers traveling on SR 25 cannot cross the interstate overpass toward Gallatin or Cross Plains. They must use the Exit 112 ramps to access the adjacent I-65 exits to then get back on SR 25. The overpass will be reopened to two lanes by the Monday morning commute.

The work is part of the I-65 widening project that stretches from SR 25 to near SR 109 (MM 108- 120). This is the first phase of demolition for a total replacement of the bridge.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time to navigate the detour. Please Work with Us – Slow Down and Move Over while traveling through work zones.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.