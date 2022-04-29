TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Women’s Half Marathon

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Women’s Half Marathon will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be closed by the Metropolitan Police Department for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Westbound I-395 Exit to Maine Ave & 12th Street Tunnel Exit, SW

S/B Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

W/B E Street Expressway ramp to S/B Potomac River Freeway, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW

The following street will be closed by the United States Park Police for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Ohio Drive, SW from 23 rd Street, SW to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14 th Street, SW to 23 rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW from 15 th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

17 th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15 th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive, NW from 14 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, NW from 14th Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.