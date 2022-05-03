Finding Truth in ‘The Cabin in the Woods’

Cover for "The Cabin in the Woods and Other Short Stories" by Matt Shea

New short-story collection helps readers find the goodness in humanity and themselves.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say truth is stranger than fiction. But in “The Cabin in the Woods and Other Short Stories” by Matt Shea, truth and fiction combine to help the reader find the goodness in humanity and themselves.

The stories are Christian-based and range from a family man trying to provide for his family, to an innocent boy who can strike up a friendship with any senior (including the town’s only bear). The title story, “The Cabin in the Woods,” tells the story of a family always blessed by the Lord. One day, however, a portion of the younger generation decides to battle over the family’s prized possession – grandma’s cabin.

Matt Shea is a developing author greatly inspired by the writings of Andy Griffith and focuses on the common folk that small towns are made of. He credits the success of his books to his family. The values that were instilled throughout his childhood gave him the strong sense of justice that is conveyed through his writings. The Shea family is only an average American family from an average neighborhood. Their secret is that they are close knit and accept others.

“The Cabin in the Woods and Other Short Stories” is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-054-3) and eBook (ISBN 978-1-63868-055-0) at Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom. More information can be found at the author’s website, mattsheabooks.com.

