TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Movie Detail – Carousel

On Sunday, May 1, until Friday, May 6, 2022, the Movie Detail – Carousel will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be several street traffic closures on the dates and times mentioned below that motorists should take into consideration:

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicular traffic:

• Maryland Avenue, SW between 3rd Street, SW and Independence Avenue, SW

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 11:00 p.m. until Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• 4th Street, SW/NW between Jefferson Drive, SW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• Madison Drive, NW between 3rd Street, NW and 4th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed by the Metropolitan Police Department for public safety to vehicle traffic on Monday, May 2, 2022 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.:

• 4th Street, SW/NW between Jefferson Drive, SW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

• Madison Drive, NW between 3rd Street, NW and 4th Street, NW

On Monday, May 2, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 p.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• Thomas Jefferson Street, NW between K Street, NW and M Street, NW

The following street will be closed by the Metropolitan Police Department for public safety to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.:

• Thomas Jefferson Street, NW between K Street, NW and M Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit https://twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.