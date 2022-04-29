National Student Convocation 2022 of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India held at Science City Auditorium Kolkata
National Student Convocation 2022 of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India held at Science City Auditorium KolkataKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, a premier professional accounting body, has organized National Students' Convocation –2022, a solemn occasion that confers recognition to the Final qualified and Intermediate qualified CMAs of the last 5 terms, at Science City Auditorium, Kolkata on 29th April, 2022 at 10.00 am.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is one of the leading premier professional accounting bodies established for the regulation of the profession of Cost and Management Accountancy in India. For more than 78 years, it has been relentlessly contributing to the growth of the industrial and economic eco-system of the country.
Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal has graced the convocation as the Chief Guest, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of Education, GoI as Special Guest of Honour and Shri Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group as Guest of Honour.
Among other dignitaries who have graced the occasion are: CMA P. Raju Iyer, President of the Institute; CMA Vijender Sharma, Vice President; CMA (Dr.) Balwinder Singh, Chairman - National Students' Convocation – 2022, CMA Biswarup Basu, Immediate Past President, other Council Members; Vice Chancellors from various Universities, eminent Economists, CMDs from PSUs besides other eminent personalities from academia, corporate and profession and approximately 1500 students and their parents cutting across the length and breadth of the country and Institute officials have joined this event.
We are keeping no stones unturned to empower the students with multidisciplinary knowledge. Our objective is to develop industry ready professionals by bridging the academia & corporate divide and inculcating the right skills and attitude, thus, bringing in responsibility with a deeply transformative experience. As the nation embarks on its journey to carving out for itself on the map of the world, a very special and unique niche, we are not left behind; moreover, subsequently making every possible effort to create and deliver value to our students, the society and the world around us.
The Institute has recently organized its first phase of campus placement drive in four regions for the Qualified CMAs of December 2021 batch in April 2021, simultaneously at Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. Around 500 students are placed in eminent organizations so far in this term, which is all-time record in the history of campus placement drives of the Institute marking a phenomenal growth over last few year's placements.
The following companies visited the campus this time for the Placement Drive so far - Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Motors, L & T Constructions Limited, Vedanta Limited, ITC Limited TM& D, Accenture, CAPITA India Pvt. Ltd., ITC Foods, CYTEL, CEAT Ltd., UBS, Invenio Solutions, Capegemini, Conseroglobal Solutions India Private Limited, Holcim Global Hub Business Services, Dupont, ICICI Bank, Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, GAIL Limited, India Tourism Development Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited, ITC Limited - Hotel Division, REC Ltd., Genpact, IRCON International Ltd, Ernst & Young Services Pvt Ltd, Deloitte Shared Services India LLP, JLL, RSM Astute Consulting Pvt. Ltd, GST Suvidha, Verve Advisory Pvt. Ltd, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited, Infosys Ltd, ABB Global Industries and Services Private Limited, OLAM Informatics Services, Lennox India Technology Center, Philips India Ltd, Alstom India Transport Limited, State Street Services India Pvt Ltd
The highest CTC offered in this term was Rs.27.5 lakhs p.a. by Power Finance Corporation, a 30% hike over the highest CTC achieved in the last year. Moreover, the average CTC offered was around Rs.10 lakhs p.a.
Brief of the Institute:
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a Statutory body set up under an Act of the Parliament (namely, Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959), playing a pivotal role in maintaining governance system in the country's economy, ensuring transparency, proper disclosure and social security for stakeholders at large. The Institute is the 2nd largest Cost & Management Accounting body in the world and the largest in Asia, having approximately 5,00,000 students and 85,000 members all over the globe. The Institute is headquartered at Kolkata and operates through four regional councils at Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and 113 Chapters situated at important cities in the country as well as 11 Overseas Centres. It is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
