Holi, the Festival of Colour celebrated at the Tower Bridge of London
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Bengal Global (HBG), a not-for-profit organisation formed by all Bengali women community in U.K. celebrated Holi, the traditional Indian festival of colours at the Tower Bridge of London. This is first time such a festival had been celebrated with such fervour at Tower Bridge and with the true spirit of unity in diversity where multi culture diaspora of Indians from different ethnicity took part and revelled in post- covid festivities.
The event featured Bengali folk songs performed in form of flash dance, organised by the HBG members. Priyanka, Shemanti, Tamalika, Anzi, Naman, Nirrlipta and Sreya, Piyali, Doyel, Kartika, Dhruvi and Debasree performed the flash dance renderings choreographed by Aritri. HBG Vice-president Mahua Bej and Arijit Sarkar were the prime movers for this unique show supported by Chandreyee and Yasmita and Padmadas who helped with refreshments.
Anirban Mukhopadhyay, the director of HBG highlighted the other talking points of the event, namely the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence which was depicted with display of tricolour during the flash dance and Unesco’s recognition of Durga puja along with the allied opportunities of cultural tourism in Bengal.
Even foreign nationals from neighborhood areas of London participated in Overall, the programme generated huge enthusiasm amongst the people visiting the U.K. and the event ended with soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India and the Bollywood disco king late Bappi Lahiri rendered by the HBG members.
Colors of India Media
Planet One International Inc. KK
+81 50 5534 5290
email us here