POINTERS BUSINESS FORUM EXPO 2022 The Dialogue : Business Beyond Boundaries

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bengal means Business, taking the queue from our Honorable Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee, Pointers Business Forum(PBF) is organizing an expo to bring together the entrepreneurs of Bengal, who are alumni of South Point, from all across the globe.
Objective of the POINTERS BUSINESS FORUM(PBF) EXPO 2022 is to create a roadmap of collaboration & co-creation, developing an ecosystem & culture of strong association to drive value creation opportunities & developing deeper bonds to contribute together since change is the essential form of existence and collaboration and support are the new ways to sustain especially in light of the unprecedented uncertainty that the world is going through with the advent of Covid 19 pandemic. The plan is to create a platform for Business Showcase and engaging in meaningful dialogue exchange with Domain experts and Dignitaries across diverse fields and leveraging that knowledge for supercharged growth beyond boundaries. Especially this program also wants to bring in people from across the globe to highlight and create opportunities and attract investments in Bengal and promote it as the next Startup Destination in India. This is also slated to be the teaser and precursor for the Bengal Global Business Summit planned next by Government of West Bengal and together we want to highlight Bengal’s untapped opportunity in this sector and create a stepping stone for supercharged growth of Business and in turn generate plethora of employment in the State. The details of highly accomplished people from diverse backgrounds and across the world attending the program are also mentioned in the attached note.
Mr. Manoj Tiwari ( MoS, Sport & Youth Affairs) has kindly consented to inaugurate this uniquely crafted event.
Mr. Krishna Damani, Trustee & Secretary, South Point Education Society & Vice Chairman, South Point High School Managing Committee has also kindly accepted to be the Guest of Honour for the program.
Atin Dutta, Sanjay Guha, Anirban Mukhopadhyay & Arnab Basu on behalf of Managing Committee, PBF EXPO 2022 mentions:
“Pointers Business Forum (PBF) represents the business and independent professionals community from across the globe consisting of alumni of prestigious South Point High School, Kolkata. We are proud to have over 400 active business members spread out across the world and primarily serving business interest in the state of West Bengal, India.
At, Pointers Business Forum, we have representations from diverse domains and expertise, starting from Retail, Hospitality, Real Estate, Education, Ed Tech. Also, Healthcare, Digital Solutions & Transformation, Analytics, Cyber Security and also in niche areas like Behaviour Development & Parenting, Human Interaction Experts & Leadership Trainers using nuances of Yoga and Tai Chi and beyond. “
Maitreyee Mallick an entrepreneur herself and a Managing Committee member of PBF EXPO 22 who is working round the clock relentlessly to put this event together along with the dynamic PBF team mentions “PBF, with its diverse presence across sectors, aim to contribute towards the nurturing of entrepreneurial spirit and create an ecosystem for growth and collaboration beyond boundaries.”
Atin Dutta, Director and Trustee The George Telegraph Group, a South Point alumni and Pointers Business Forum member himself said ‘All schools have alumni associations . But our Pointers Business Forum, opened during the pandemic to support each other, is an amalgamation of ex Pointers who have their own businesses, or independent professionals. Almost all schools have their own alumni body but PBF, with 400+ members may be the first such chamber of commerce exclusively formed by the alumni of a school.- on top of that this is the first time even within South Point, that the global alumni network, from Japan to YK to US and indeed all over India, have joined hand to deliver an event which was just in its first edition’
What can the Bengalis do to present Durga Puja to the rest of the world ?
South Point alumni from all around the world will be assembling online and in person in Kolkata to thank UNESCO for according the ‘ Intangible Cultural Heritage ‘ tag to Durga Puja .
Anirban Kumar Mukhopadhyay , PBF member who is the Director of Heritage Bengal Global and Chairman, London Overseas Centre of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India will be moderating a power packed session at the Pointers Business Forum EXPO 2022, next Sunday at Kolkata!
This session on cultural tourism will effectively explore the economic possibilities of the Durga Pujo as a global tourism destination to the benefit of thousands of families involved in it in some way and with participation of speakers from British Council India,Director Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti and the IIHM Chairman Dr Suborno Bose from India, Durga Pujo protagonist from US ,Adrish Chakraborty Founder of Lykstage and Dr Sanjukta Ghosh of SOAS University of London, U.K. we couldn’t possibly have a better set to talk on this subject!
PROGRAM DETAILS
The PBF EXPO 2022 :
The Dialogue-Business Beyond Boundaries Essentials for Supercharged Growth Themes:
This event will shed light on a number of themes that are key to addressing growth opportunities beyond boundaries. The tentative schedule and the details of the venue is below:
Offbeat CCU,
36/F TOPSIA ROAD, KOLKATA 700039
Time: 12 NOON TO 8 PM
DATE: APRIL 3 2022
