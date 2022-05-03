Yellow Ribbon Fund Partnering With Bravery Wines To Raise Funds For Essential Programs
Veteran-Owned Winemaking Company To Donate $5 for Every Bravery Wines Duet Sold to Leading Veteran Service OrganizationBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Ribbon Fund, the premier veteran service organization for wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members, caregivers and families, is partnering with Bravery Wines, a veteran-owned business, to raise funds for programs that directly benefit Yellow Ribbon Fund families. During May, Bravery Wines will donate $5 of each purchase of a limited quantity wine “duet” (a two-bottle package) of a Cabernet Franc and a Semi-Dry Riesling to support the Yellow Ribbon Fund Keystone program, which provides essential caregiver support, education and community.
Bravery Wines, founded in 2020 by retired Special Agent and winemaker, Corey Christman and his wife, Jennifer, has created a limited quantity wine duet package featuring a Cabernet Franc and a Semi-Dry Riesling. The duet will be available to the general public for $50 plus shipping and to Yellow Ribbon Fund families for $40 with a discount code, beginning April 28. Yellow Ribbon Fund families will receive their discount code directly from their chapter coordinator. The offer will be available in 37 states where wine can be shipped. Bottles are also available to be purchased separately with the Cabernet Franc retailing at $28 and the Riesling at $22.
"We are thrilled with this partnership with Bravery Wines," says Gina Harrow, executive director at the Yellow Ribbon Fund. "Corey and the team truly understand the importance of the services we provide to our veterans, their families and caregivers and decided they want to help us do even more. I am certain their donation will help us continue to change the lives of service members and their families.”
The Cabernet Franc features a full flavor with hints of black currant, black cherry and blackberry and is aged in oak barrels to maximize taste. The Semi-Dry Riesling is crisp and refreshing with citrus, apple, and lemongrass notes.
Purchases of the wine duet can be made here. For more information on Bravery Wines and their commitment to serving wounded, ill and injured veterans, visit bravery.wine. For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund, visit yellowribbonfund.org, email at email@yellowribbonfund.org, or call 240-223-1180.
Yellow Ribbon Fund proudly ensures that $0.88 of every $1 goes directly to funding programs that help military members and their families. Join forces with Yellow Ribbon Fund by visiting the donation form or emailing donate@yellowribbonfund.org.
###
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund’s top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it’s needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to yellowribbonfund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
