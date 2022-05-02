Bladder Health Quantified by iData Research in Many Global Publications in Support of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

May is a month with an inspired focus to support bladder health awareness, and to spread word about bladder cancer throughout our communities.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is participating in supporting and raising awareness for Bladder Cancer Awareness Month. Each May, Bladder Cancer Awareness Month designates 31 days to raising awareness about bladder cancer, sharing information and resources, while honoring those patients, survivors, caregivers and medical professionals impacted by this common disease.

In support, iData is offering 10% off the FULL VALUE of our sought-after urology market research reports during May with related charity contributions for every dollar spent. The reports are as follows and include some of our brand-new 2022 reports:

- Urology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2022-2028 | MedSuite | Includes: Stone Management Devices, BPH Treatment Devices, and 7 more

- Urology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Europe | 2022-2028 | MedSuite | Includes: Urinary Incontinence Slings, Urinary Guidewires, and 7 more

- Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | China | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Urinary Incontinence Market, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market, and 3 more

- Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Japan | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Urinary Incontinence Market, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market, and 3 more

- Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Brazil | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Urinary Incontinence Market, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market, and 3 more

- Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Australia | 2020-2026 | MedSuite | Includes: Urinary Incontinence Market, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market, and 3 more

- Urology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2019-2025 | MedSuite | Includes: Stone Management Devices Market, BPH Treatment Devices Market and 5 more

- Urinary Incontinence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2019-2025 | MedCore | Includes: Urinary Catheter, Intermittent Catheter, Foley Catheter, and Male External Catheter

Follow the link below to visit our promotion page in which highlights all of the reports listed above with links to each individual report. If you find yourself interested, do not hesitate as the promotion only lasts until the end of May.

https://idataresearch.com/idata-promotions/

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

