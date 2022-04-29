Update No. 2: VSP releases additional information on Grand Isle shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases additional information on Grand Isle shooting

GRAND ISLE, Vermont (Friday, April 29, 2022) — As part of the ongoing investigation into a shooting in Grand Isle that occurred Friday, April 22, 2022, the Vermont State Police is releasing photos showing a person of interest detectives are trying to locate.

The individual is a black man believed to be in his 20s and described as having small dreadlocks, a slim build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and known by the nickname “Taye.” The attached photos were taken from a bank ATM surveillance camera in the Burlington area in the hours after the shooting. This is the same individual who was pictured in an initial surveillance photo taken in Grand Isle and released last week.

Police have located and seized a vehicle believed to be the Range Rover sought in connection with this incident. Investigators also identified the second man pictured in the Grand Isle surveillance photo as Eric Badore, 38, of Milton. He was taken into custody on arrest warrants that are unrelated to this incident, one on allegations of home improvement fraud and a second for a failure to appear in court.

The Vermont State Police is working in conjunction with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito and thanks the members of the public who have provided tips during the investigation.

Detectives continue to ask that anyone with information that might be relevant to the case call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates when there are new details.

***Update No. 1, 3:50 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022***

Following continuing investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, on Adams School Road in the town of Grand Isle, the Vermont State Police has developed additional information and is seeking the public’s assistance.

Investigators have determined the shooting involved a drug-related dispute between two groups of people who were known to each other. Police learned that one group of individuals was traveling on Adams School Road in a Volkswagen sedan with New York plates when they encountered the second group of individuals driving in the opposite direction in a vehicle described as a silver or gray Range Rover with Pennsylvania license plates.

A man inside the Volkswagen then opened fire on the Range Rover. Police have collected evidence that shows multiple rounds were fired from an assault-style rifle. The incident occurred in a residential area, and bystanders were present, but no injuries have been reported to passers-by, and VSP is unaware of any injuries to the occupants of the Range Rover.

The Volkswagen was subsequently abandoned by its occupants, and police have seized the vehicle. A state trooper later encountered the Range Rover and initiated a short pursuit before the Range Rover was able to escape, last seen headed toward the greater Burlington area.

Investigators are continuing to look for the individuals pictured in the attached image who left the scene on foot.

Police ask that anyone who has information that could assist investigators; who may have witnessed the shooting; or who sees the Range Rover call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993, or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to update the public when new information becomes available.

***Initial news release, 12:15 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022***

On April 22nd 2022 at 1801 hours, members of the Vermont State Police with the assistance from the Grand Isle Sheriffs investigated a report of a disturbance on Adams School Road in the town of Grand Isle. Witnesses reported seeing several vehicles involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident, before hearing possible gunshots and seeing the vehicles involved leave the area.

The State Police discovered evidence of shots fired and are looking to identify the two individuals who left the scene on foot who are in the attached photo.

The circumstances surrounding the disturbance and the subsequent shooting are under active investigation. No one is currently in custody and there is no indication of any injuries. The incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information that might assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -