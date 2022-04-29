Deadeyes Guys Took First Runner Up in PMPL 2022
“It’s clear that Deadeyes Guys is a high-potential team that has the right players with the right attitude. We’re very proud of their achievement and trust that they will be stronger in the future.” ”SINGAPORE, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deadeyes Guys finished their impressive run at the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2022 with a first runner up placing.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director of OffGamers.
After making it out of the group stage against numerous top-tier PUBGM teams, Deadeyes Guys delivered outstanding performances throughout the tournament and have shown great potential in contesting against some of the best teams in South Asia.
The competition was held for 3 days with 18 matches played—3 matches where Deadeyes Guys were the final winners—commonly known as a “chicken dinner” victory.
In their final match against Stalwart Esports, Deadeyes Guys managed to deal a total damage of 2214 with 15 eliminations, giving them a 1st runner up spot with a final result of 104 kills and 215 points.
“The tournament was a great experience and we can also see that South Asian teams are getting stronger and stronger. The competition here has never been tougher.” said DEshifuSIR, the captain of Deadeyes Guys.
At the end of the tournament, Deadeyes Guys managed to secure a total of USD 11,000 for their prize money reward—inclusive of all other team achievements based on performance and attendance.
The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) matches were streamed via Facebook and YouTube.
As for Deadeyes Guys future plans, the team will be participating in the South Asia Regional Championship which they will be competing with 9 top-tier PUBGM teams from the South Asia region and 6 of Pakistan’s best teams.
The South Asia Regional Championship is said to have a prize pool of approximately USD200K-USD300K+. This tournament can potentially be the gateway for international PUBGM events for Deadeyes Guys to compete in the future.
