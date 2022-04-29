Rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in May. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Penny Lake May 2-6 500 Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond May 2-6 500 Crystal Springs Lake May 2-6 300 Niagara Springs May 2-6 250 Sublett Reservoir May 2-6 7,500 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 2-6 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 2-6 975 Dog Creek Reservoir May 2-6 5,000 Freedom Park Pond May 2-6 500 Dierkes Lake May 2-6 4,000 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond May 2-6 450 Thorn Creek Reservoir May 2-6 1,800 Gavers Lagoon May 9-13 1,425 Camas Kids Pond May 9-13 1,500 Big Wood River May 9-13 425 Little Wood River May 9-13 225 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 9-13 475 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 9-13 975 Cedar Creek Reservoir May 9-13 11,000 Big Smoky Creek May 9-13 750 Little Smoky Creek May 9-13 475 Stone Reservoir May 16-20 2,000 Penny Lake May 16-20 400 Lower Lake Creek Lake May 16-20 350 Crystal Springs Lake May 16-20 300 Niagara Springs May 16-20 250 Little Wood River May 16-20 200 Little Wood Reservoir May 16-20 3,000 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 16-20 975 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 16-20 475 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 May 16-20 350 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 May 16-20 250 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 May 16-20 250 Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond May 16-20 450 Freedom Park Pond May 16-20 500 Rock Creek May 16-20 475 Salmon Falls Creek May 16-20 450 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 23-27 975 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 23-27 475 Little Wood River May 23-27 650 Scotts Pond May 23-27 100 Trapper Creek May 23-27 700 South Fork Boise River May 23-27 1,425 Featherville Dredge Pond May 23-27 1,900 Little Camas Reservoir May 23-27 4,500 Big Wood River May 23-27 425 Little Wood River May 23-27 225 Lower Lake Creek Lake May 30-June 3 350 Little Wood River May 30-June 3 200

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.