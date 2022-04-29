Submit Release
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2022 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in May. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked
Penny Lake May 2-6 500
Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond May 2-6 500
Crystal Springs Lake May 2-6 300
Niagara Springs   May 2-6 250
Sublett Reservoir May 2-6 7,500
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 2-6 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 2-6 975
Dog Creek Reservoir May 2-6 5,000
Freedom Park Pond May 2-6 500
Dierkes Lake May 2-6 4,000
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond May 2-6 450
Thorn Creek Reservoir May 2-6 1,800
Gavers Lagoon May 9-13 1,425
Camas Kids Pond May 9-13 1,500
Big Wood River May 9-13 425
Little Wood River May 9-13 225
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 9-13 475
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 9-13 975
Cedar Creek Reservoir May 9-13 11,000
Big Smoky Creek May 9-13 750
Little Smoky Creek May 9-13 475
Stone Reservoir May 16-20 2,000
Penny Lake May 16-20 400
Lower Lake Creek Lake May 16-20 350
Crystal Springs Lake May 16-20 300
Niagara Springs   May 16-20 250
Little Wood River May 16-20 200
Little Wood Reservoir May 16-20 3,000
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 16-20 975
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 16-20 475
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 May 16-20 350
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 May 16-20 250
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 May 16-20 250
Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond May 16-20 450
Freedom Park Pond May 16-20 500
Rock Creek May 16-20 475
Salmon Falls Creek May 16-20 450
Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond May 23-27 975
Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 May 23-27 475
Little Wood River May 23-27 650
Scotts Pond May 23-27 100
Trapper Creek May 23-27 700
South Fork Boise River May 23-27 1,425
Featherville Dredge Pond May 23-27 1,900
Little Camas Reservoir May 23-27 4,500
Big Wood River May 23-27 425
Little Wood River May 23-27 225
Lower Lake Creek Lake May 30-June 3 350
Little Wood River May 30-June 3 200
     

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

 

