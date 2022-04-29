Rainbow trout stocking schedule for May 2022 in the Magic Valley Region
Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in May. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|Number to be Stocked
|Penny Lake
|May 2-6
|500
|Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond
|May 2-6
|500
|Crystal Springs Lake
|May 2-6
|300
|Niagara Springs
|May 2-6
|250
|Sublett Reservoir
|May 2-6
|7,500
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|May 2-6
|475
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|May 2-6
|975
|Dog Creek Reservoir
|May 2-6
|5,000
|Freedom Park Pond
|May 2-6
|500
|Dierkes Lake
|May 2-6
|4,000
|Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|May 2-6
|450
|Thorn Creek Reservoir
|May 2-6
|1,800
|Gavers Lagoon
|May 9-13
|1,425
|Camas Kids Pond
|May 9-13
|1,500
|Big Wood River
|May 9-13
|425
|Little Wood River
|May 9-13
|225
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|May 9-13
|475
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|May 9-13
|975
|Cedar Creek Reservoir
|May 9-13
|11,000
|Big Smoky Creek
|May 9-13
|750
|Little Smoky Creek
|May 9-13
|475
|Stone Reservoir
|May 16-20
|2,000
|Penny Lake
|May 16-20
|400
|Lower Lake Creek Lake
|May 16-20
|350
|Crystal Springs Lake
|May 16-20
|300
|Niagara Springs
|May 16-20
|250
|Little Wood River
|May 16-20
|200
|Little Wood Reservoir
|May 16-20
|3,000
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|May 16-20
|975
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|May 16-20
|475
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2
|May 16-20
|350
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3
|May 16-20
|250
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4
|May 16-20
|250
|Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond
|May 16-20
|450
|Freedom Park Pond
|May 16-20
|500
|Rock Creek
|May 16-20
|475
|Salmon Falls Creek
|May 16-20
|450
|Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond
|May 23-27
|975
|Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1
|May 23-27
|475
|Little Wood River
|May 23-27
|650
|Scotts Pond
|May 23-27
|100
|Trapper Creek
|May 23-27
|700
|South Fork Boise River
|May 23-27
|1,425
|Featherville Dredge Pond
|May 23-27
|1,900
|Little Camas Reservoir
|May 23-27
|4,500
|Big Wood River
|May 23-27
|425
|Little Wood River
|May 23-27
|225
|Lower Lake Creek Lake
|May 30-June 3
|350
|Little Wood River
|May 30-June 3
|200
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.