Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation Releases Limited Edition, Survivor Designed Sneaker
A team of childhood brain tumor survivors design a sneaker for brain tumor awareness month, proceeds benefit Children's Brain Tumor Foundation.
And the gold ribbon in the back meant a lot to me because on my high school graduation cap I put a gold ribbon on top to show my family I made it even with everything I’ve been through.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) is launching their very own, survivor designed sneaker on May 1, 2022. The shoes will be on sale for the first week of May to kick off Brain Tumor Awareness Month.
May Matters because the pediatric brain tumor community is often a forgotten population. The cure rate for pediatric brain tumors is significantly lower than that for other childhood cancers and only 4% of the NCI/NIH budget is allocated to brain tumors. Only a minuscule portion of that is dedicated to childhood brain tumors. Even with improved cure rates, the impact of childhood brain tumors lasts a lifetime and impacts the entire family. CBTF is the only national organization that offers family programs throughout the brain tumor journey while also providing vital funding for a cure.
“As a third generation American shoemaker, I learned at a young age how footwear can be used to help make a difference. My grandfather, father and mother worked with many foundations over the years and I’m so happy to follow in their footsteps,” Jon Silverman, founder of RELEVANT CUSTOMS LLC, shared. He worked with a CBTF Survivor team comprised of Steven Hazlett, Kyam Lewis and Gabriela Aldridge to design these limited edition sneakers. They incorporated details that embodied their experience with CBTF and our community. “If you put your mind to it anything can be possible,” Kyam shared.
The shoe’s design features “Hope Love Faith and Dream” in addition to the CBTF logo. Survivor and Designer Kyam Lewis said, “I chose this design because I wanted to allow people to choose between an athletic look but also a casual look while representing CBTF at the same time. And the gold ribbon in the back meant a lot to me because on my high school graduation cap I put a gold ribbon on top to show my family I made it even with everything I’ve been through.”
RELEVANT CUSTOMS LLC is donating 50% of proceeds from every pair sold in support of CBTF programs which reach over 5,000 families annually from around the country. Sales are live now through May 7, 2022.
To purchase visit: https://www.cbtfcustomsneakerfundraiser.com
About CBTF
The Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends. Our mission is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, CBTF is the nation’s leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey.
