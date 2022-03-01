Twenty-Year Old Brain Tumor Survivor Runs NYC Half Marathon for Children's Brain Tumor Foundation
Fifteeen years after being helped by the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation, 20-year-old Justin Strada returns to run a half marathon on behalf of the charity.
I still have some guilt; I don’t really know why I survived and why some kids I knew didn’t. With that message, I try and drive myself to be as good as I can every single day.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 20, 2022, runners from across the nation will gather in New York City to compete in the United Airlines NYC Half marathon. Among them will be 20-year-old University of Kentucky student and New Jersey native Justin Strada. Justin is running for the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (Team CBTF). The CBTF Team was created five years ago by survivor, marathon runner and CBTF employee, Kayla Giacin. The team raises funds to support CBTF’s one-of-a-kind programs and search for a cure. They also raise awareness and hope for this rare disease and the families impacted.
— Justin Strada
A childhood brain tumor survivor, Justin benefitted from the programs and community CBTF provides. In a sit-down interview, he shared that as an adult, he has a much deeper appreciation and respect for the work CBTF does. Justin was diagnosed at age 5 with an atypical Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma (JPA). He is proud to be celebrating the 15 years since his diagnosis by supporting those who supported him through his brain tumor journey.
Justin credits his mother, Terry Strada, with his determination. She is a fierce advocate. He recalled that when he was sick with a mysterious illness before his diagnosis, the doctor repeatedly misdiagnosed his symptoms as a sinus infection. His mother was frustrated and told the doctor they needed to scan every inch of her son until there was an answer, starting with his head. During that scan they found a plum size tumor on the right cerebellum alongside a cyst blocking the fluid from his spinal cord to his brain, causing his symptoms.
Justin describes Terry as his hero, calling her the strongest woman he knows. Justin’s father was killed in the 9/11 attacks just four days after Justin was born. As a grieving widow and mother of three, Terry exuded a strength that he can only define as heroic.
Justin takes a lot of pride in being a survivor, just as he takes pride in serving in the National Guard. As military protocol requires short hair, Justin is often asked about his surgery scars. He is proud of all he has survived and the strength it has given him. “I take a lot of pride in being a survivor. I still have some guilt; I don’t really know why I survived and why some kids I knew didn’t. With that message, I try and drive myself to be as good as I can every single day.”
As Justin trains to support the CBTF community by running the United Airlines Half, he shares that he is not a strong runner, but he is determined. Before this run, his longest race was a 5k. As part of his military training, he has done weighted walks which are as long as 16 miles. What is he focusing on as he fights toward the finish line? “The euphoric feeling you get after completing something that big, and knowing that I did it in the name of CBTF.”
You can support Justin’s fundraiser here! Be sure to follow CBTF's growing Endurance Team and Inspirers.
About CBTF
The Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research, support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, the organization is the nation’s leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey. For more information about CBTF, visit www.cbtf.org.
Bridget Ryley
Children's Brain Tumor Foundation
+1 212-448-9494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Justin's Survivor Story