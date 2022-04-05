Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation’s Third Annual May Matters Webathon Presented by Bob’s Red Mill
The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) is hosting their Third Annual May Matters Webathon on Sunday, May 1st.
At Bob’s Red Mill, we’re focused on building a healthy and happy future for all. That’s why we’ve chosen to support the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF). ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) is hosting their Third Annual May Matters Webathon on Sunday, May 1st, from 10 AM-10 PM ET live on Zoom and CBTF's Facebook group. The Webathon is sponsored by Title Sponsor Bob's Red Mill, “A big part of our mission at Bob’s Red Mill is supporting children’s quality of life through nutrition. That’s why we’re so happy to support the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF). Their work to improve the long-term outlook of children and their families really benefits us all.” shared Bob’s Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop. Hourly Sponsor Dean Foundation Inc, and Video Sponsor Optum. May Matters will bring together CBTF families and friends to kick off Brain Tumor Awareness Month in May. CBTF families and friends will share their stories and experiences, music, art, and so much more!
May Matters because the pediatric brain tumor community is often a forgotten population. The cure rate for pediatric brain tumors is significantly lower than that for other childhood cancers and only 4% of the NCI/NIH budget is allocated to brain tumors. Only a minuscule portion of that is dedicated to childhood brain tumors. Even with improved cure rates, the impact of childhood brain tumors lasts a lifetime and impacts the entire family. CBTF is the only national organization that offers family programs throughout the brain tumor journey while also providing vital funding for a cure. “At Bob’s Red Mill, we’re focused on building a healthy and happy future for all. That’s why we’ve chosen to support the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF). Their efforts to provide funds to research a cure for brain and spinal cord tumors in children—and the support they offer families—is inspiring and something we really value.” Bob’s Red Mill CEO Trey Winthrop said in support of their partnership with CBTF.
The May Matters Webathon presents an opportunity to raise awareness and much-needed funding. The special event honors the families impacted by sharing the stories and talents of over 100 families and will have an incredible dance party hosted by Jerry' Wonda' Duplessis. There will be crafts and games for families and the younger crowd. Co-hosts will include local TV personalities and CBTF families. In addition, CBTF will be presenting scholarships for survivors and siblings. More importantly, it brings the CBTF community together and lets brain tumor survivors and families know they are not alone.
True to CBTF's mission of serving the whole family, participants include siblings and parents of CBTF survivors. Last year's Webathon moved many families. We heard from one mother, "I was blown away by the Webathon. Thank you for including the siblings in what you do. It opened my other children's eyes to her strengths and challenges." And a survivor shared, "There were many amazing talents. Listening to everybody's stories, getting inspiration from the scholarship winners, and knowing I am not alone was heartwarming. The CBTF community is truly a marvelous group of people."-12-year brain tumor survivor
Donations in support of CBTF programs which reach over 5,000 families annually from around the country, are being accepted now and during the event. Corporate and Foundation sponsorships are available by contacting Bridget Ryley at bryley@cbtf.org.
Last year's event was viewed live by hundreds of people across the United States and beyond.
To register visit: https://cbtf-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G77SnhGETUyWOK4R-Qowmg
To Donate: https://childrensbraintumorfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/157119-third-annual-cbtf-may-matters-webathon
About CBTF
The Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends. Our mission is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, CBTF is the nation’s leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey.
Bridget Ryley
Children's Brain Tumor Foundation
+1 212-448-9494
Third Annual May Matters Webathon Sizzle Reel