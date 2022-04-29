Purple Heart Homes Moves to a Four-Day Workweek
Purple Heart Homes is a Leading Organization in a Cultural Shift
Our desire as an organization and leadership team is not for the PHH team members and Veterans to work their life away but to enjoy the life we’re trying to build.”STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes is excited to try a new work model that allows full-time employees to work four days a week, eight hours a day (for a total of 32-hours).
— Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, John Gallina
Over the last two years, Purple Heart Homes, along with many other companies, has come to recognize the value and need for a better work/life balance.
Many lessons have been learned during the global pandemic, and these lessons have allowed us to become more productive and mobile in our workplace environments. Alongside fifty other companies across the country, PHH has made the conscious choice to be a leading organization in this cultural shift. This trial is set to determine if productivity can be matched with better family-life balance to support the overall health and well-being of the PHH team while still meeting the needs of the Veterans we serve.
Starting May 1, 2022, Purple Heart Homes will begin operating on the four day work schedule with the exception of events and occasional outlying circumstances. Veteran projects will still be supported by contractors and subcontractors as scheduled, and an on-call rotation will be established by the Purple Heart Homes executive team for emergency support on Fridays.
The PHH Team is made up of five different generations, spanning from the Silent Generation to Generation Z. Through this, we recognize that everyone is at a different stage in life, and we take pride in learning from both ends of the spectrum. On one end, we recognize the value of family time and time off to decompress and recharge. On the other end, we recognize and are learning to use the tools the digital age has afforded us. Combined, we believe there is a way to have a more healthy and productive work environment where hard, stressful, and challenging work will not result in employee burnout.
Karen Fisher, a PHH Employee, said, “As a single parent, this allows me additional time with my children whether it be fun time doing activities or being able to schedule their appointments without having to take off work. Family is #1 to me, so just being able to have 8 additional hours of time with my kids means everything to me as a parent. The first thing that comes to mind when I think about PHH is trust. My employer trusts that I am efficient and proficient. They put that faith in me and it means a lot. Additionally, having an employer that wants me to put my goals, happiness, and family life ahead of work is incredible. I’ve just never experienced anything like it before.”
