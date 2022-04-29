CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2022

A public inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will be held from May 30 to June 3, 2022, with the possibility of extension to June 6, 2022 at the Ramada Plaza at 1818 Victoria Avenue in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Uko, 20, was declared deceased after being recovered from Wascana Lake in Regina on May 21, 2020.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy will preside at the inquest.

