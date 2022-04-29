Submit Release
Carson Man Claims $278,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

Headquarters welcomes new winners and familiar faces

JACKSON, MISS. – A half-dozen winners kicked off their weekend by collecting a total of $321,700 in prize money Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center.

Don C. of Carson took the lion’s share, collecting his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last year, and he always chooses his own numbers. Those numbers paid off.

He purchased his winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket from Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Ave. in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33. The jackpot for the Saturday, April 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $55,000.

Winners

While several new winners visited headquarters, the lottery welcomed a few repeat winners as they collected their prizes.

  • $35,000: A Copiah County woman won on a $3 Crossword scratch-off game purchased from Ashley’s 51 Stop on Hwy. 51, Wesson.
  • $3,000: A Walls woman won a $1 3 Times Lucky scratch-off game purchased from Circle K #2707745 on Goodman Rd, Horn Lake.
  • $2,700: A Jackson man won on a Cash 4 ticket purchased from Grab N Go Texaco on Lynch St., Jackson. It was his second winning visit to headquarters.
  • $1,200: A Laurel man won on a Mississippi Match 5 with Multiplier ticket purchased from Ellisville Pit Stop on Highway 11, Ellisville. He, too, is a repeat winner.
  • $1,000: A Corinth woman won on a $10 Win It All scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 27 W., Corinth.
  • $800: An Ocean Springs man won on a Mississippi Match 5 with Multiplier ticket purchased from Brown’s on Highway 613, Moss Point.

To see more Mississippi Lottery winners, visit our website: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/winners/

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Mega Millions®is an estimated $43 million, while the Saturday night drawing for Powerball® is an estimated $20 million.One winning ticket sold in Arizona hit the April 27 jackpot worth $473 million.

