$460,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit in Long Beach

JACKSON, MISS. – From coast to coast, Mississippi is winning big: a $460,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket was hit in Long Beach Wednesday night, and now eyes are on Friday’s Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $474 million with an estimated cash value of $219.4 million.

A ticket purchased at Keith’s Superstore #108 in Long Beach matched all five numbers – 6-10-27-33-35 – to win the $460,000 Match 5 jackpot.

While one jackpot has been claimed, another is growing fast. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, September 26, is an estimated $474 million, with an estimated cash value of $219.4 million. 

Mississippi has seen big draw game winners over the last month during the record-breaking billion-dollar Powerball run. That run also included one player who won $2,000,000 on a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center in Moss Point. This prize has yet to be claimed.

Mississippi Match 5 is a $2 draw game played exclusively in Mississippi with drawings held every night of the week at 9:30 p.m. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 and include an automatic multiplier to increase non-jackpot prizes up to 5 times. 

Jackpot Update

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $145 million with an estimated cash value of $37.9 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $3.57 million with an estimated cash value of $1.65 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot resets to $50,000.

