Premier Document and Data Management Company HITS Acquires Competitor Microtek

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HITS, a leader in its field of information technology, has announced its acquisition of Microtek Document Imagining Systems Inc. As the collection of data has become more important to businesses now more than ever, HITS is expanding its growth to offer a wider range of services to the industry.

Microtek, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a full-service document solutions provider that has specialized services and systems for records, data, and information management for over 50 years. Their dedication has allowed organizations to eliminate the dependence on costly paper, microfilm, and microfiche records in favor of more efficient technology alternatives.

Within the past six months, this is the second competitor HITS has acquired. The acquisition further expands HITS’ service capabilities and reach in the St. Louis area.HITS is headquartered in Hazelwood, MO with satellite offices in downtown St. Louis, Maryland Heights, and Washington D.C.

"Acquiring Microtek fits with our mission to further expand our services to the St. Louis market and adds years of industry experience," said Michael Steinmann, CEO of HITS.

About HITS

With 27 years of experience and over two billion documents processed, HITS has become a leader in information technology services. HITS provides solutions for healthcare providers, corporations, and government agencies. By utilizing innovative technology, HITS creates optimized information that enhances the customer's working environment. HITS specializes in document and data management, paper storage removal, remote document capture, document scanning and conversion, and data migration. Through HITS’ paperless efforts, the company has helped save over 20,000 trees. HITS was recognized as the 2020 Technology Business of the Year by the Eastern Missouri office of the Small Business Administration. For more information, please click here or contact us now.