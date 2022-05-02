Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,228 in the last 365 days.

HITS Acquires Competitor Microtek

Premier Document and Data Management Company HITS Acquires Competitor Microtek

Acquiring Microtek fits with our mission to further expand our services to the St. Louis market and adds years of industry experience.”
— Michael Steinmann, CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HITS, a leader in its field of information technology, has announced its acquisition of Microtek Document Imagining Systems Inc. As the collection of data has become more important to businesses now more than ever, HITS is expanding its growth to offer a wider range of services to the industry.

Microtek, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a full-service document solutions provider that has specialized services and systems for records, data, and information management for over 50 years. Their dedication has allowed organizations to eliminate the dependence on costly paper, microfilm, and microfiche records in favor of more efficient technology alternatives.

Within the past six months, this is the second competitor HITS has acquired. The acquisition further expands HITS’ service capabilities and reach in the St. Louis area.HITS is headquartered in Hazelwood, MO with satellite offices in downtown St. Louis, Maryland Heights, and Washington D.C.

"Acquiring Microtek fits with our mission to further expand our services to the St. Louis market and adds years of industry experience," said Michael Steinmann, CEO of HITS.

For more information about HITS, visit our website now.

About HITS

With 27 years of experience and over two billion documents processed, HITS has become a leader in information technology services. HITS provides solutions for healthcare providers, corporations, and government agencies. By utilizing innovative technology, HITS creates optimized information that enhances the customer's working environment. HITS specializes in document and data management, paper storage removal, remote document capture, document scanning and conversion, and data migration. Through HITS’ paperless efforts, the company has helped save over 20,000 trees. HITS was recognized as the 2020 Technology Business of the Year by the Eastern Missouri office of the Small Business Administration. For more information, please click here or contact us now.

Carol Steinmann
HITS
+1 888-445-4484
Carol.Steinmann@hitsscan.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

HITS Acquires Competitor Microtek

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.