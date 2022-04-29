Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Bryan To Board Of Pilot Commissioners For Galveston County Ports

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed James Perry “J.P.” Bryan, Jr. to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County Ports for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The board has exclusive jurisdiction over the piloting of vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board’s jurisdiction.

James Perry "J.P." Bryan, Jr. of Houston and Galveston is the founder and CEO of Torch Energy Advisors, Inc. He is the former president of the Texas State Historical Association and Texas Historical Foundation and a former director of The Briscoe Museum and the Brazoria County Historical Museum. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the Institute of Texan Cultures and was previously appointed to the Texas Historical Commission. Bryan received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas Law School, and is a graduate of the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

