Sarah De Baets named Associate Producer of the Television Series STING…………. the Saga Continue’s

The Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Sarah De Baets has been named an Associate Producer of the Television Series. Sarah will maintain her position as Director.
Director & Associate Producer Sarah De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three of these continents.
She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.
Her accomplishments in theater include Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, La Familia, and For my Very Own. Her film credits include IDD, Lost Love, La Cosa Nostra, and East Of The Pines.
Film Industry peers, producers, and fellow professionals state that she is a force to be reckoned with and captures all there is to capture when Directing via the camera.
Considered to be one of the most versatile Directors of New Age filming methodologies.
Sarah has proven her versatility with her recent Webby Award. She currently resides in New York City.
When introduced to the Story Line of
“STING…the Saga Continue’s,” she was quoted as saying “This is a story that must be told, and I am going to tell it”.
She and the “Ghost” spent countless hours, and days & nights, bringing the Story Line and Scripts to life.
The filming of the Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” will take place at Langley’s Restaurant & Lounge in the Great Neck Country Club Complex, Waterford, Connecticut beginning on May 10 for an undisclosed number of days.
David & Ann Mortimer are the Owners of the Great Neck Country Club. Brian Langley, the General Manager of Langley’s is coordinating the multiple day, filming shoot with STING Productions.
The Series Star, Actors Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, and “The Ghost”.
Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan Feeley, George Alex, Sarah De Baets, Kenneth Geronimo, Rafa Valera, and Aurèléa.
In the Series, the STING Group carry’s out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President utilizing military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies. All Operations are secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.
The Series will be offered to select, National Studios for the 2023 season.
