Sarah De Baets named Associate Producer of the Television Series STING…………. the Saga Continue’s

Sarah De Baets

The Executive Producer of STING is pleased to announce that Sarah has been named Associate Producer of the Series. She will maintain her position as Director.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah De Baets named Associate Producer of the Television Series

STING………….
the Saga Continue’s

The Executive Producer of STING Productions is pleased to announce that Sarah De Baets has been named an Associate Producer of the Television Series. Sarah will maintain her position as Director.

Director & Associate Producer Sarah De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three of these continents.

She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.
Her accomplishments in theater include Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, La Familia, and For my Very Own. Her film credits include IDD, Lost Love, La Cosa Nostra, and East Of The Pines. 

Film Industry peers, producers, and fellow professionals state that she is a force to be reckoned with and captures all there is to capture when Directing via the camera.
Considered to be one of the most versatile Directors of New Age filming methodologies.
Sarah has proven her versatility with her recent Webby Award. She currently resides in New York City.
When introduced to the Story Line of
“STING…the Saga Continue’s,” she was quoted as saying “This is a story that must be told, and I am going to tell it”.

She and the “Ghost” spent countless hours, and days & nights, bringing the Story Line and Scripts to life.
The filming of the Pilot Episode “Last Man Standing” will take place at Langley’s Restaurant & Lounge in the Great Neck Country Club Complex, Waterford, Connecticut beginning on May 10 for an undisclosed number of days.
David & Ann Mortimer are the Owners of the Great Neck Country Club. Brian Langley, the General Manager of Langley’s is coordinating the multiple day, filming shoot with STING Productions.
The Series Star, Actors Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, and “The Ghost”.
Co-Starring Actors are David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan Feeley, George Alex, Sarah De Baets, Kenneth Geronimo, Rafa Valera, and Aurèléa.

In the Series, the STING Group carry’s out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President utilizing military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies. All Operations are secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out.
The Series will be offered to select, National Studios for the 2023 season.

Sarah De Baets
solar Vis Llc
+1 435-262-2962
email us here

You just read:

Sarah De Baets named Associate Producer of the Television Series STING…………. the Saga Continue’s

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sarah De Baets
solar Vis Llc
+1 435-262-2962
Company/Organization
solar Vis Llc
244 Fifth Avenue - Suite 2117 New York
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 (435) 262-2962
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

STING ….the Saga Continues is a proposed, American, action-drama television series created by STING Productions and loosely based on United States Black Operations that took place around the world against Terrorists and Countries that support Terrorists. The series focuses on top secret military units modeled after real-life, entities formerly empowered by the U.S. Government to combat terrorism during the last quarter of the 20th century and to date. “The Ghost” is the lead character and was named the STING Group Commander following President Reagan’s creation of the Group. Director De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three continents. She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.

More From This Author
Sarah De Baets named Associate Producer of the Television Series STING…………. the Saga Continue’s
STING… “The Saga Continues” Television Series begins filming at the Great Neck Country Club & Langley’s in Connecticut
Sarah De Baets named Director of the Television Series STING
View All Stories From This Author