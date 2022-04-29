Sarah De Baets named Associate Producer of the Television Series STING…………. the Saga Continue’s

About

STING ….the Saga Continues is a proposed, American, action-drama television series created by STING Productions and loosely based on United States Black Operations that took place around the world against Terrorists and Countries that support Terrorists. The series focuses on top secret military units modeled after real-life, entities formerly empowered by the U.S. Government to combat terrorism during the last quarter of the 20th century and to date. “The Ghost” is the lead character and was named the STING Group Commander following President Reagan’s creation of the Group. Director De Baets was born in France. Her parents were transferred throughout the world in their occupations. Sarah lived in Russia, the Philippines, and the UK during her younger years and experienced cultural living, Theater and Film training on all three continents. She culminated her Film Education in the United States at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy In New York.