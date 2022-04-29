Fi-Med Management Offers Nurse Triage+ Service Line Hospital and Clinic Solutions to address nursing and staff shortages
Fi-Med’s team of nurses and administrative staff takes away the stress from incoming calls for triage and patient appointments.
Our goal is to quickly and efficiently service the patient, allowing the in-house medical and admin staff to focus on in-person patient care”BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management has recently launched Nurse Triage+ Services. With staff shortages reaching record levels in clinics and hospitals, responding timely to patients and other providers is critical to improving patient outcomes and satisfaction. Fi-Med’s team of nurses and administrative staff takes the stress away from incoming calls for triage and patient appointments. "Our goal is to quickly and efficiently service the patient, allowing the in-house medical and admin staff to focus on in-person patient care, " says Christine Krause, VP /COO of Fi-Med Management.
— Christine Krause, VP/COO Fi-Med Management, Inc.
Positive Customer Impact
Medical Clinics and Hospital Networks have already benefited from Fi-Med’s Chronic Care Management, Annual Wellness Visit, and Transitional Care Management Services, improving patient outcomes and reducing readmissions to the hospital from 10% to 2%. We’ve boosted patient satisfaction results and quality care measures.
Fi-Med, a leader in assisting health systems in managing risk and revenue opportunities, has a 29-year history of working with medical clinics and hospitals to improve patient outcomes by addressing the social determinants of health. “I am more than happy to tell you about my experience with Fi-Med. They helped us with our TCM calls and our AWV calls. I have nothing but the best things to say about the team! They are great to work with”, said Tiffany, Nurse Manager, Eastcoast Health System.
For more information on Fi-Med Management Services, call us directly at 262.788.9244 or sales@fimed.com or www.wellliving.care / fimed.com / reveal-md.com
Lisa Velasquez
Fi-Med Management Inc.
+1 262-788-9244
lvelasquez@fimed.com