UTILITY WORK TO BRIEFLY CLOSE I-80 EAST OF MADISON AVE. SUNDAY MORNING 

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Apr. 29, 2022 – Mid-American Energy will be conducting utility work over Interstate 80, just east of the Madison Avenue interchange in Council Bluffs, Sunday morning, May 1, weather permitting. To accommodate this work, the Iowa Department of Transportation will close the roadway briefly in both directions, as well as the I-80 eastbound entrance ramp from Madison Avenue.

Law enforcement will provide traffic control using a rolling roadblock to assist motorists through the work area during a 20-minute closure beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, weather permitting.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

