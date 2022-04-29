SHARE! Wins 2022 Nonprofit Transformation Prize

Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee Awarded the 2022 Nonprofit Transformation Prize to SHARE! CEO Ruth Hollman

Recovery nonprofit recognized for serving Culver City’s most vulnerable and increasing its impact in a “transformational” way

“We’re thrilled that SHARE! was chosen as the winner of the 2022 Nonprofit Transformation Prize, supported by the Wende Museum." ” — Chief Executive Officer Ruth Hollman

CULVER CITY, CA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE! the first of its kind self-help support group agency − was honored with the 2022 Nonprofit Transformation Prize, on Thursday April 28, which includes a $5,000 grant funded by a gift from Wende Museum Board Member Thomas E. Backer, PhD.

Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee presented the award Apr. 28, during the Third Annual Culver City Nonprofit Convening in the Wende Museum gardens. It is given annually to a Culver City nonprofit serving vulnerable people and that has increased its impact through changing its service approach in a “transformational” way.

SHARE! was selected by a blue-ribbon committee of people who are highly knowledgeable about Culver City and its nonprofit sector.

“We’re thrilled that SHARE! was chosen as the winner of the 2022 Nonprofit Transformation Prize, supported by the Wende Museum,” said Chief Executive Officer Ruth Hollman. “The $5,000 prize will be put to good use helping the most vulnerable people in our community.”

“Last year, SHARE! housed 480 homeless people immediately in our innovative SHARE! Collaborative Housing program, and we also have our self-help center in Culver City where more than 70 self-help support groups meet each week helping people overcome life's problems,” Hollman added.

About SHARE!

Since 1993, SHARE! the Self-Help and Recovery Exchange has served Los Angeles through self-help support groups and building communities which provide recovery and social support. Participants develop skills to cope with substance use, trauma, mental health disorders and dysfunctional relationships. SHARE! contributes to ending homelessness in Los Angeles by housing those in need within the first couple of days of contact, and finding them jobs so they no longer need government subsidies. Their participation in self-help support groups ensures that they do not return to homelessness. This proven formula gives homeless people a pathway out of poverty and a way back to becoming a full participant in society. For more information, please see https://shareselfhelp.org.

# # #